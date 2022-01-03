Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,935 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

HD stock opened at $415.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

