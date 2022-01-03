CPChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $898,958.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $898,958.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

