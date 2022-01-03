Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crane is well poised to benefit from its diverse portfolio and efficient management team. The company is experiencing improving order trends across businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core processes. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets are likely to drive its performance. Strong cash flows allow Crane to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across the defense OEM business might continue to affect the company's near-term performance. Crane has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of CR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.86. 2,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,800. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

