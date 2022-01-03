Critical Contrast: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) versus Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and F & M Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $33.07 million 6.36 $11.15 million $4.85 15.05 F & M Bank $49.00 million 2.02 $8.79 million $3.58 8.03

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A F & M Bank 24.88% 12.87% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Truxton and F & M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truxton beats F & M Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

F & M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

