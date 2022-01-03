Critical Review: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) versus Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Onyx and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onyx and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 56.65 -$101.46 million $0.14 104.57

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Onyx on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

