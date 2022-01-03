Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.