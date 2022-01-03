Crypto.com Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.99 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $14.63 billion and $171.99 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007030 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

