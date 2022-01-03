Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

IEI opened at $128.67 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

