Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

