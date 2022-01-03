Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 26.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

