CUTcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $120.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00239180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003512 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.77 or 0.00507365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00087271 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,939,312 coins and its circulating supply is 152,939,312 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

