Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $9.32 billion and approximately $313.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007032 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,327,560,007 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.