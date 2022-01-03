Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 745.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DMLRY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 101,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,325. Daimler has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.4667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 20.12%.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

