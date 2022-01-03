Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,100 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.44.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.