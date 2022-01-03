Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

