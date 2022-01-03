Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,049 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

