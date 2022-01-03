Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 212,800 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.93 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

