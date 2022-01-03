Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $387.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

