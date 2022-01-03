Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 199,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $45.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

