Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $303.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

