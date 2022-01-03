Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $147.11 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

