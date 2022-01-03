Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DQ. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DQ opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

