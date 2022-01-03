Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

