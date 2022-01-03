Davis R M Inc. Acquires 9,254 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

