Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

