Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

MKC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.33. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.