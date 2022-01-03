Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,122 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

