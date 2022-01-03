Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $50,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.35. 7,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

