Dawson James Trims Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Target Price to $5.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE OBLG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Oblong has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oblong will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oblong by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 421,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oblong by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

