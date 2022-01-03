DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 75.4% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $169,562.32 and approximately $387.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005137 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

