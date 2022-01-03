DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Hits $348,227.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $348,227.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00061598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

