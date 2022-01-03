Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.08 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

