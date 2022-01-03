Deutsche Bank AG Has $78.95 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,003 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.46% of Avery Dennison worth $78,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.15 and its 200-day moving average is $213.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

