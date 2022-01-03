Deutsche Bank AG Has $89.75 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $89,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,328,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $668.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.90 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.