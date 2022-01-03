Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.24% of AerCap worth $93,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

NYSE:AER opened at $65.42 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.