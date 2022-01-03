Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,537 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $81,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $348.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.