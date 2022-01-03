Deutsche Bank AG Sells 91,648 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 73,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

