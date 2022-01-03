Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Hold

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.