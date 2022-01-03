DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Financial Comparison

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get DexCom alerts:

96.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DexCom and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $580.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 27.01 $493.60 million $5.23 102.67 Inari Medical $139.67 million 32.81 $13.79 million $0.27 338.05

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 22.82% 14.65% 6.42% Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32%

Summary

DexCom beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.