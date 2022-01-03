DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Acquired by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,100 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. DiDi Global accounts for about 3.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $288,606,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 4.98 on Monday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.74 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.35.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

