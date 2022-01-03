DIGG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $786,982.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $42,476.96 or 0.90442604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $786,982.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

