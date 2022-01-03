DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 6.1%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.51 and last traded at $75.43. 16,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,619,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,801 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,624,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,993,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

