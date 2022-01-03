Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $16.17

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $16.76. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 757 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.