Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 456,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,452,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.