Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 456,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,452,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
