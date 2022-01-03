DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

