Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Dorman Products worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

