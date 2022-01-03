DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 1,752,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $849.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.