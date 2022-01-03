DoYourTip Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $606,296.09 and $18,482.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00393357 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010470 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.31 or 0.01309048 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.