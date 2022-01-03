Duality Advisers LP Buys 106,217 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,899. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.