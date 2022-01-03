Duality Advisers LP Invests $6.86 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

